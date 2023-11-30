Red Lobster lost $11 million thanks to all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion

This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.
This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Red Lobster’s all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion may have been a little too popular.

The company says the promotion led to roughly $11 million in losses during the third quarter of this year.

Red Lobster made endless shrimp a permanent menu item in June.

At the time, it only cost $20. Now, the company is raising the price to $25, saying more people are taking advantage of the promotion than they expected.

Red Lobster saw a traffic increase of 2% compared to last quarter, and 4% compared to the previous year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Massive Menards building essentially complete as developer talks opening date
Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan
Matthew Reynolds
Fairmont man charged after making threats to Bridgeport nursing home
Fatal accident
Fatal crash shuts down road in Taylor County
Casie Biberdorf filled her buck tag while she was hunting in North Dakota.
‘It was exciting’: Expectant mother tags her first buck while being 8 months pregnant

Latest News

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows that price pressures continue...
Inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures continue to cool
A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
2 more Israeli hostages have been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
2 from NCWV among Monster Trout Contest winners
Fatal crash shuts down road in Taylor County