Road closed after fatal crash in Taylor County

Fatal accident(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 911 officials confirm one person is dead after a car crash on North Pike Street in Grafton Wednesday evening.

Authorities say they were alerted to a crash around 5:45 P.M. When they got on the scene, they say they found one person trapped inside a car. That person was later pronounced dead on the scene by the medical examiner.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Officials say North Pike Street will be closed as they work to clean up the wreckage. It’s unclear exactly when the road will reopen.

Responding agencies were Grafton Fire Department, Grafton Police, Harrison County Administration, the Grafton detachment of the State Police, Taylor County EMS, and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

