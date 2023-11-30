UPDATE: Man facing charges after wrong-way crash send one person to hospital

WOOD COUNTY, W. Va. (WTAP) - One man is facing charges after driving the wrong way on Route 50 and causing a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. Route 50 in Wood County near the Dallison Road exit.

According to the criminal complaint deputies say Andrew Warwick had been driving a Toyota Tacoma westbound in the eastbound lanes.

While driving the wrong way on Route 50, Warwick ran several vehicles off the road before hitting a Kia Niro head-on.

The person driving the Kia was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Morgantown with serious bodily injuries.

Deputies say Warwick smelled like alcohol, was slurring his speech, and an alcoholic drink was found in the vehicle.

According to the complaint, Warwick told deputies he had been drinking earlier in the night. He also refused to do any field sobriety tests.

Warwick has been charged with DUI causing serious bodily injuries. He was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court.

WTAP will have more information as it becomes available.

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County 911 says a truck was involved in three wrecks on Wednesday night.

The first crash was at mile marker 21.5 on Route 50. The truck was going the wrong way, dispatchers said.

The driver of the truck then ran more people off the road at the 18.5 mile marker.

The driver of the truck then hit another car head-on at the 16.5 mile marker near the Dallison exit headed toward Ritchie County. This was at 7:25 p.m.

We have a reporter headed to the scene now and will get you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.