UPMC Bridging the Great Health Divide: UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Epilepsy Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One third of all epilepsy patients need surgery to control seizures.

In this edition of Bridging the Great Health Divide sponsored by UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, we take a look at the advanced care at the hospital’s Pediatric Epilepsy Center.

Seizures are abnormal electrical activity of the brain. Those with epilepsy have recurrent seizures, which in many cases can be treated with medication. For the approximately thirty percent of children who need surgery to control seizures, there is state-of-the-art care available at the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh’s Pediatric Epilepsy Center. Dr. Taylor Abel is the Chief of Pediatric Epilepsy Surgery at the hospital.

“What’s really what’s unique about UPMC Children’s Hospital is that we’re a level 4 epilepsy center, which means we have the highest level of capability for any epilepsy center,” Dr. Abel said. “But actually, our capabilities go beyond that because of some of the technologies that we have available, both for evaluating really complex epilepsies and also treating really complex epilepsies. So we have a fully equipped epilepsy monitoring unit that has technologies that aren’t available at other hospitals in the region for figuring out exactly where in the brain seizures are coming from. And then on the surgery side, we also have special technologies that allow us to be really precise and safe with our surgeries like a a surgical robot that helps us place electrodes into really precise parts of the brain.”

Dr. Ruba Al-Ramadhani is the associate medical director of Pediatric Epilepsy at UPMC Children’s. She says that the staff uses a team approach.

“We have a very multidisciplinary approach in evaluating our patient with that include various subspecialist as well as EEG, technologists, nursing staff that are trained to evaluate these patients but also to basically try to recognize and tailor and characterize the type of epilepsy they have that way the approach and the options that we offer these patients are tailored to their type of epilepsy and their type of seizure,” Dr. Al-Ramadhani said.

Dr. Abel says that the care at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is patient and family-focused.

“Our approach here and I think what is really important to family is, is that we try to look at more about not only whether or not they become seizure free, but how they’re functioning afterwards,” Dr. Abel said. “Will they be able to drive a car? Will they be able to go to school? And so we try to look not just at the epilepsy and the seizures, but we try to look at the entire person and how that person functions and their family and in their environment. When we help families make decisions about epilepsy treatments.”

Dr. Al-Ramadhani agrees.

“When when we look at our patient, we look at them more of a holistic approach where we look at them individually and see what are their goals and their objectives? Not only from seizure freedom, but how we improve their day-to-day life and are they capable of functioning independently,” said Dr. Al-Ramadhani.

Both doctors emphasize the important epilepsy research at UPMC.

“Our center actively participate in diverse range of clinical trials from new medication available for medically refractory epilepsy to investigation of epilepsy new devices, neuromodulation devices that are offer new and different innovative techniques for these patients to invasive monitoring that we’re hoping the advanced the field of our flopsy and future and offer even more options for our patient in the future,” Dr. Abel said.

“What our lab does is we develop these economic models called decision analytic models that actually simulate what a patient would go through when they go through one of these newer types of surgeries,” Dr. Abel continued. “And that gives us a way of comparing how patients may experience these different types of surgeries to make decisions about whether or not we should widely adopt these newer approaches that are that are often more expensive than traditional approaches, but are but are less invasive.”

Dr. Abel says the dedication of the team at UPMC is unsurpassed.

“The people that we work with in every department here are so devoted to taking great care of the kids,” Dr. Abel said. “And so everyone here has a really strong sense of purpose and really loves what they do and will do anything for their patients. And I think that’s what’s what makes this such a special place.”

To get in contact with UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh’s Pediatric Epilepsy Center, email greathealthdivide@chp.edu or epilepsysurgery@chp.edu.

