Volunteers wrap hundreds of gifts for people with developmental disabilities

Locals wrap Christmas gifts for the Secret Christmas Project.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:57 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley has been putting presents under the trees of people with developmental disabilities for over 25 years. It’s an effort that relies on volunteers.

WTAP witnessed an outpouring of support at Wednesday night’s gift wrapping event.

Amy Paff is one of the many volunteers who showed up, filling South Parkersburg Baptist Church’s gym.

Wrapping hundreds of gifts is only one part of this Christmas program.

“We took 100 shopping lists and our church distributed them throughout our congregation and people went shopping with those lists…,” Paff said.

This year, The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley received about 245 wish lists from people with developmental disabilities. According to The Arc’s Executive Director Michelle Curtis, many of the gifts are practical.

“..., a lot of the things on their wish list are things that we would consider needs - washcloths, towels, hygiene products, pull ups, underwear, socks...,” she said.

Curtis added that many of the people they serve are on a fixed income or get social security benefits and wouldn’t get a Christmas present without this program.

It’s something Paff hopes goes beyond meeting recipients’ practical needs.

“We hope that everybody that wakes up on Christmas morning can not just have gifts but know that somebody cared about them and thought about them to shop for them, to wrap for them…,” she said.

It’s an effort that’s drawn over 100 people across the community to help, whether its shopping for people’s wish lists or wrapping presents.

“Williamstown Bank set up hygiene bins at their seventh street location for us also Parkersburg Catholic set up hygiene bins at their locations to collect for us...,” Curtis said.

Sometimes, to make Christmas happen, you need your neighbor.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elderly Fairmont man killed in crash on I-79
Tyler Beale
Harrison County man allegedly kills dog for misbehaving
3 transported after crash on Route 50 in Bridgeport
Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Massive Menards building essentially complete as developer talks opening date
Hunting season is well underway in West Virginia, and many are taking the opportunity to hunt...
Gov. Justice kills first buck of the season

Latest News

Fairmont State hosts food drive to help Soup Opera recover from devastating flood Dec 01,...
Fairmont State hosts food drive after devastating flood
WVU's Center for Excellence in disabilities MODIFY program hosts Donation drive
WVU’s Center for Excellence in disabilities MODIFY program hosts Donation drive
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
West Virginia ends November above estimates in revenue collections
Generic stoplight
University Town Centre to receive new traffic lights
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Former WVDEP Official sentenced for theft