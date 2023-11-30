West Virginia Department of Education hosts to improve education quality

By Alex Jackson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Educators from across the state of West Virginia attended a panel Thursday to learn more about how they can better educate impoverished students.

The West Virginia Department of Education hosted hundreds of educators from across the state for a presentation on turning high-poverty schools into high-performing schools.

Through the 2022 American Community Survey, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that nearly 18% of West Virginians live in poverty, with nearly 25% of those West Virginians being 18 years or younger.

William Parrett, an expert in the field of school improvement, says that poverty directly impacts students’ success in the classroom.

“As the poverty rate increases, achievement gradience goes down, and we know this is often caused by what these kids come to school without, without parent support, without opportunities over the summer without a lot of things that our more advantaged kids have,” Parrett said.

Some of the strategies the presenters offer to improve these schools include:

  • Focus on literacy ensures all students read proficiently.
  • Provide additional quality, targeted, instructional time.
  • Engage parents, caregivers and families.
  • Commit to equity level, the playing field.

