WSAZ Investigates | Finding Money For Teacher Scholarships

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice committed Wednesday to introducing a supplemental funding request to help save a prestigious teacher scholarship for high school graduates.

Justice made that commitment Wednesday during an exclusive interview with WSAZ NewsChannel 3′s Curtis Johnson.

The development comes after a Boone County father, Jacob Messer, reached out to WSAZ after he learned his son, Caleb, had no chance of receiving the state’s Underwood-Smith teaching scholarship because the program had run out of money.

The lack of money came at a time when West Virginia is in need of more than 1,700 teachers.

Messer found out about the funding shortfall in an email from the state’s Higher Education Policy Commission. He spoke with Johnson a day later, Nov. 14.

“What was your reaction to receiving that email?” Johnson asked.

“It’s just such a blow to Caleb and his dreams of becoming a teacher, and going through college debt free,” Messer replied. “Ten thousand dollars per year is hard to beat.”

The same day that email landing in his inbox, Nov. 13, the leader of the state’s Higher Education Policy Commission discussed the matter with lawmakers in Wheeling.

The chancellor told lawmakers HEPC has funds to cover current recipients of the scholarship -- who are already attending college -- but there is not enough money to hand out any additional scholarships to high school seniors who have applied.

Those awarded the Underwood-Smith scholarship receive $10,000 each year during the course of four years.

In exchange, students agree to teach in West Virginia for five years in a high-need field. State law allows for 25 new scholarships to be awarded each year to incoming college freshmen.

A HEPC spokesperson told WSAZ on Wednesday that 23 students had applied before funding forced officials to close off applications.

The lack of funding has left Caleb, his family and other applicants to find a way to fill the $40,000 gap they could have otherwise paid for, if awarded the scholarship.

Johnson took Caleb’s story Wednesday to the governor. Justice told him a fix is on the way as soon as lawmakers return in January.

“Caleb’s father told me in a state with budget surpluses and such a teaching shortage -- how could that be?” Johnson said in advance of his question. “So, I wanted to ask you, ‘what is your message to those families?’ ”

“The net of the whole thing is I absolutely will put up a supplemental in January, as soon as they convene, that will take care of the shortfall for this year, and absolutely ask for additional funding,” Justice replied.

“So what does it mean for this year’s seniors, like Caleb, who’s trying to find ways to pay for college?” Johnson asked.

“To Caleb and everything, you know, I would say stay the course because as soon as I can I’m going to backfill, and at the end of the day, you know, I’m going to then ask for additional funding and we’re going to try to fulfill his dream,” Justice replied.

“How confident are you that doing that in January is going to give enough time to provide help for these seniors?” Johnson asked.

“I think we’ll surely have ample time because, you know, from my standpoint, we’re going to put this right at the top shelf of the whole list and say, ‘We’ve got to do this right now, that’s all there is to it,’ ” Justice said. “Everybody’s got to understand, it’s got to be done right now.”

After those comments, Johnson reached out to the Higher Ed Policy Commission.

“We stand ready to accept new applicants as soon as the funding is secured,” a HEPC spokesperson replied.

Johnson also passed along the news to Caleb’s father Wednesday afternoon.

“(Justice’s) message to Caleb and others was to stay the course with hopes this issue will be fixed in January,” Johnson asked. “What’s your thoughts?”

“You know, it’s nice to have that hope, but you want that guarantee -- you want that surety that it’s truly going to happen,” Messer replied Wednesday. “It’s nice to have that hope, and it’s a positive step forward. I will say that.”

The governor stopped short of calling on HEPC to reopen the application process, saying it would be premature until funding is secured.

As for college students already receiving the scholarship, they have no need to worry. State officials say the recurring $10,000 for their scholarships is secure.

