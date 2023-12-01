3 Hazelton guards facing trial for abuse, falsifying records
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Hazelton guards are set to stand trial next month, accused of inmate abuse and falsifying records. Robert Sims, Joshua Sines, and Josiah Redd were arraigned on Wednesday and have a trial date set for January 22nd. These are the charges they face:
ROBERT SIMS
- Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law
- Two counts of assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury
- Alteration and Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations
- Conspiracy to Commit Alteration and Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations
JOSHUA SINES
- Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law
- Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury
- Conspiracy to Commit Alteration and Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations
JOSIAH REDD
- Alteration and Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations
This comes during troubling times for USP Hazelton. Back in September, US Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin called on the Bureau of Prisons to open an investigation into the alleged serious misconduct at the prison. Just earlier this week, a correctional officer at Hazleton was sentenced in federal court for lying to investigators about inmate abuse. Groups of inmates escaping, staff urinating on prisoner’s property, and staff members directing racial slurs towards inmates are some other allegations being made against Hazelton that the senate judiciary committee is calling upon the BOP to investigate. 5News was unable to get an updated comment from senators Manchin or Capito for this story.
