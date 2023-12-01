3 Hazelton guards facing trial for abuse, falsifying records

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Hazelton guards are set to stand trial next month, accused of inmate abuse and falsifying records. Robert Sims, Joshua Sines, and Josiah Redd were arraigned on Wednesday and have a trial date set for January 22nd. These are the charges they face:

ROBERT SIMS

Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law

Two counts of assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

Alteration and Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations

Conspiracy to Commit Alteration and Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations

JOSHUA SINES

Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law

Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

Conspiracy to Commit Alteration and Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations

JOSIAH REDD

Alteration and Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations

This comes during troubling times for USP Hazelton. Back in September, US Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin called on the Bureau of Prisons to open an investigation into the alleged serious misconduct at the prison. Just earlier this week, a correctional officer at Hazleton was sentenced in federal court for lying to investigators about inmate abuse. Groups of inmates escaping, staff urinating on prisoner’s property, and staff members directing racial slurs towards inmates are some other allegations being made against Hazelton that the senate judiciary committee is calling upon the BOP to investigate. 5News was unable to get an updated comment from senators Manchin or Capito for this story.

