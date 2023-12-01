Bridgeport PD announces Christmas Parade road closures

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department announced roads that will be closed because of the Christmas Parade.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Main Street from the Virginia Avenue intersection to the Main Street and State Route 131 (Benedum Drive) intersection will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Also, there will be no street parking on Grand Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon, due to the Christmas parade lineup.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or find alternate routes the event.

