Crash shuts down lane of I-79 in Harrison County
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a single-car crash in Harrison County Friday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched to the crash on I-79 North near mile marker 108 in Lost Creek at around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.
911 officials said the crash involved one car that slid into a guardrail.
As of this article’s publication, there has not been anyone taken to the hospital.
As of 3:40 p.m., officials said one lane of I-79 North is shut down as crews work to clean up the accident scene.
Responding agencies include the following:
- Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Anmoore Fire Department
- Jane Lew Fire Department
- Lost Creek Fire Department
- West Milford Fire Department
Further information has not been released.
