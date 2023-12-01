Crash shuts down lane of I-79 in Harrison County

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a single-car crash in Harrison County Friday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the crash on I-79 North near mile marker 108 in Lost Creek at around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials said the crash involved one car that slid into a guardrail.

As of this article’s publication, there has not been anyone taken to the hospital.

As of 3:40 p.m., officials said one lane of I-79 North is shut down as crews work to clean up the accident scene.

Responding agencies include the following:

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Anmoore Fire Department

Jane Lew Fire Department

Lost Creek Fire Department

West Milford Fire Department

Further information has not been released.

