Crash shuts down lane of I-79 in Harrison County

(WTVG)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a single-car crash in Harrison County Friday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the crash on I-79 North near mile marker 108 in Lost Creek at around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials said the crash involved one car that slid into a guardrail.

As of this article’s publication, there has not been anyone taken to the hospital.

As of 3:40 p.m., officials said one lane of I-79 North is shut down as crews work to clean up the accident scene.

Responding agencies include the following:

  • Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
  • Anmoore Fire Department
  • Jane Lew Fire Department
  • Lost Creek Fire Department
  • West Milford Fire Department

Further information has not been released.

