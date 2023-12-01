Fairmont Medical Center staff cut ribbon on new endoscopy and gastroenterology suites

WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center
WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Staff at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center gathered to cut the ribbon on the hospital’s two new endoscopy and gastroenterology suites on Wednesday, according to a press release.

“Surgical services, especially endoscopy/GI services, continue to be in high demand, and having additional facilities to address patients’ needs for these services timely is one of the many initiatives that we are doing here at Fairmont Medical Center to bring the world-class care patients need and deserve in Marion County,” Michael A. Grace, Ed.D., M.B.A., president of WVU Hospitals, said.

For those suffering from digestive issues, Fairmont Medical Center’s consultative services may be able to help. Its specialists are dedicated to diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal conditions, including:

  • Abdominal pain
  • Celiac disease
  • Constipation or diarrhea
  • Food allergies
  • Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
  • Inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis)
  • Hiatal hernia
  • Liver problems
  • Motility disorders
  • Pancreatic disease

The team offers the latest diagnostic, non-surgical treatment for many digestive issues. In addition, screening tests are critical in early detection of cancers associated with the gastrointestinal areas and liver. Fairmont Medical Center’s specialists can also help patients understand which screening tests to have and how often.

“The project has taken over six months to renovate our procedure rooms, pre-post operation suite, and our patient and family waiting room, and we are very proud of this accomplishment. On behalf of Fairmont Medical Center leadership, I want to personally thank all those who had a hand in making this vision a reality,” Aaron Yanuzo, chief operating officer of WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center, said.

Patients will be screened in the endoscopy and gastroenterology suites between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For an appointment, call 304-293-7020.

For more information on Fairmont Medical Center, visit WVUMedicine.org/Fairmont.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elderly Fairmont man killed in crash on I-79
Tyler Beale
Harrison County man allegedly kills dog for misbehaving
3 transported after crash on Route 50 in Bridgeport
Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Massive Menards building essentially complete as developer talks opening date
Fatal accident
Fatal crash shuts down road in Taylor County

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Former WVDEP Official sentenced for theft
Officials with the party announced on Friday they have selected Erika Kolenich, an Upshur...
Libertarian Party announces candidate for governor
This time officials say the focus has shifted beyond just the downtown area.
Morgantown lawmakers looking to open PODA downtown
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
West Virginia man pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief loan fraud