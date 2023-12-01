Fairmont Medical Center staff cut ribbon on new endoscopy and gastroenterology suites

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Staff at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center gathered to cut the ribbon on the hospital’s two new endoscopy and gastroenterology suites on Wednesday, according to a press release.

“Surgical services, especially endoscopy/GI services, continue to be in high demand, and having additional facilities to address patients’ needs for these services timely is one of the many initiatives that we are doing here at Fairmont Medical Center to bring the world-class care patients need and deserve in Marion County,” Michael A. Grace, Ed.D., M.B.A., president of WVU Hospitals, said.

For those suffering from digestive issues, Fairmont Medical Center’s consultative services may be able to help. Its specialists are dedicated to diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal conditions, including:

Abdominal pain

Celiac disease

Constipation or diarrhea

Food allergies

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis)

Hiatal hernia

Liver problems

Motility disorders

Pancreatic disease

The team offers the latest diagnostic, non-surgical treatment for many digestive issues. In addition, screening tests are critical in early detection of cancers associated with the gastrointestinal areas and liver. Fairmont Medical Center’s specialists can also help patients understand which screening tests to have and how often.

“The project has taken over six months to renovate our procedure rooms, pre-post operation suite, and our patient and family waiting room, and we are very proud of this accomplishment. On behalf of Fairmont Medical Center leadership, I want to personally thank all those who had a hand in making this vision a reality,” Aaron Yanuzo, chief operating officer of WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center, said.

Patients will be screened in the endoscopy and gastroenterology suites between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For an appointment, call 304-293-7020.

For more information on Fairmont Medical Center, visit WVUMedicine.org/Fairmont.

