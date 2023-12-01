Fairmont State hosts food drive after devastating flood

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University hosted a food drive to help Soup Opera, a local soup kitchen, recover from a recent flood.

“Fairmont State is a part of Fairmont’s community, and when disaster strikes our community we step up to help out,” said Susan Rodriguez, Director of Career Services & Civic Engagement. “What the community and our colleagues at the Soup Opera have experienced is devastating. With this food drive and combined efforts across the campus, we hope to help them recover from this as quickly as possible.”

The week of Thanksgiving, the Soup Opera unexpectedly flooded. WDTV 5 reported on the flood here.

“I want to thank Fairmont State and the community for all the donations and support,” said Misty Tennant, Director of the Soup Opera. “Any non-perishables that people can donate are very much needed and appreciated.”

During the Wednesday evening men’s and women’s basketball games, bins were placed outside of entrances at the Feaster Center Wednesday evening to collect non-perishable food items for donation. Those attending the Fairmont State v. West Virginia State men’s and women’s basketball games were encouraged to bring items for donation.

Anyone who missed out on donating will still have the opportunity at future home basketball games throughout December. Tickets for upcoming games can be purchased online.

Additionally, donation bins will be placed in the Turley Center, the Falcon Center on Mainstreet and by Gym 1, and in Hardway Hall on the second floor until December 7. The Academy for the Arts Youth Company will also have donation bins at their upcoming productions of A Christmas Carol December 15-17. Tickets for the performance can be purchased online.

Donations can also be delivered to the Soup Opera’s temporary location at Central United Methodist Church, across from CVS on Fairmont Ave. from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

If you’d like to learn other ways you can help the Soup Opera recuperate, contact them directly by email at soupopera83@gmail.com or at their temporary number 304-816-6141.

