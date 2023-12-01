First at 4 Forum: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr and Kamron Lawson

By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - America’s Got Talent Season 6 Winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr and Musician Kamron Lawson joined First at 4 on Thursday.

They talked about their upcoming tour in Clarksburg, the charitable donations their tour is engaging in, and why they chose “Home for the Holidays” as the theme.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

First at 4 Forum: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr and Kamron Lawson
