Libertarian Party announces candidate for governor

Officials with the party announced on Friday they have selected Erika Kolenich, an Upshur County resident, as its 2024 nominee for governor.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Libertarian Party has announced its candidate for governor of West Virginia.

Officials with the party announced on Friday they have selected Erika Kolenich, an Upshur County resident, as its 2024 nominee for governor.

This is Kolenich’s second time running for governor after receiving more votes in the 2020 election than any other Libertarian gubernatorial candidate in West Virginia history.

Kolenich says on her campaign website, “My motivation to run for office stems from my frustration with the current state of politics. Rather than prioritizing the needs of West Virginians, both parties have become entrenched in party politics and special interests. The result is that West Virginians are held back by the government. As a candidate, my mission is to eliminate the barriers preventing our success and pave the way for a brighter future for all West Virginians. The government is never the answer. The solutions can be found in freedom and liberty.”

Kolenich graduated from Buckhannon-Upshur High School and attended West Virginia Wesleyan College, according to her campaign website. Currently, she is the managing member of Klie Law Offices, the firm she runs with her husband that has three locations.

Kolenich will face off in the November 2024 general election with the winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries. Elections for those primaries will be held on May 14, 2024.

