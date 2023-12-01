Man charged with possession after being stopped on the side of the highway

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday police responded to a call about a man walking down the side of the Interstate 79.

The man, James Holman of Lewis County, was walking alongside Interstate 79 with a blanket wrapped around him, police say.

When police asked Holman to remove the blanket, he complied. At which point, officers claim to have noticed a black box in his pocket.

In response to this, police allegedly asked Holman to turn around so they could detain him “for his safety and mine”.

According to the report, this was the point at which Holman began to run away from the officer.

The officer stopped Holman using a CEW, a Conducted Electrical Weapon, commonly referred to as a TASER.

A handgun and 26 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for Cocaine were found on Holman’s person.

He is currently being held at Central Regional Jail and Correctional Facility on a bond of $250,000.

