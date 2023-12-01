Morgantown lawmakers looking to open PODA downtown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this year, the West Virginia Legislature allowed cities to create Private Outdoor Designated Areas, or PODAs.

Huntington was the first city to officially launch a PODA in September, with Charleston quickly following suit.

The ordinance allows people to buy drinks from a PODA-permitted business, and enjoy it outside of a bar or restaurant setting.

Morgantown City Councilman Bill Kawecki thinks establishing a PODA downtown would be good for the economy.

“People enjoy the outdoor dining that we have, our sidewalks, our events, such as Hops on the Mon, have been very successful. We know that people are attracted to that. We know that people enjoy that, and we want to create an atmosphere that will promote that,” said Kawecki.

Kawecki says that bringing a PODA to Morgantown would help the downtown area as a whole, not just the bars and restaurants.

Stephen Wilson has owned the Morgantown Art Bar on High Street for about three years now.

He says a PODA could help businesses that were impacted by the pandemic.

“I think since COVID there’s been a slow down in downtown for a lot of reasons, but I think having a PODA would allow more reasons for people to frequent downtown. People can walk outside freely and enjoy their drinks and go from one spot to another, so people don’t necessarily have to sit inside a bar to enjoy their beverages, they can take them outside,” Wilson said.

While some officials think the pros seem to outweigh the cons, there’s one major problem Kawecki says is holding a lot of business owners back.

“The way the law is written now, if something happens within one particular participant, all are responsible for it. There’s a reluctance to buy into that. They don’t mind, our taverns, our businesses our restaurants, don’t mind taking on the responsibility for their own activities, but then to assume across the board if anything happens that they would all have to participate, that becomes a little more problematic,” said Kawecki.

Many surrounding states have PODAS, including Ohio and Kentucky, so officials believe it could succeed in Monongalia County as well.

Local lawmakers are hopeful that something like this could make its way to Morgantown in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.