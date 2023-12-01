A ‘perfect storm’: Frontier responds to 911 line outages

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Tuesday morning, Frontier Communications was alerted that one of their cables had been cut. When crews arrived to the scene, they realized there was more to the story.

“When we got out there, we realized someone was actually trying to steal the copper cable and they cut the fiber cable that did part of our ring [of connection] across the top of West Virginia,” Jason Fields, Frontier field operations, said.

Unfortunately, the troubles didn’t end there.

“On the other side, it was like a perfect storm,” said Fields. “We had [winter weather] about 4 hours after the cut that caused the actual outage. It took out a lot of Northern West Virginia. We had about 14 counties who were impacted.”

All in all, it took about 7 hours for Frontier to get things back up and running. In the mean time, 911 centers were unable to communicate with those who needed their help in Harrison and Taylor county. Redirecting emergency calls to a different line. The outage also affected general Frontier customers from contacting anyone. Fields hopes this rare and scary circumstance inspires change.

“It goes to a bigger problem that we are fighting, this cable theft,” Fields said. “We average about one a day in West Virginia, which is out of all the 25 states we provide service in, West Virginia has more than any other state. We don’t feel like the laws we have in place are strong enough from deterring people from doing this. There was actually legislation at the house last year that didn’t pass, HB3006. We’re asking legislators to bring it back for this year to strengthen the laws and make more penalties for people, not just our cables but if you’re stealing something that impacts public safety, there should be some pretty severe penalties.”

Frontier is offering a $5,000 reward for information that directly leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved in the cable theft. For tips, call

1-800-590-6605.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.