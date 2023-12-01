Rainy Start to December

Mild temperatures and scattered showers in store to start the last month of the year
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are officially in meteorological winter as we start the last month of the year, but it does not feel like December. Temperatures this weekend are expected to go up into the low 60s for the weekend, but that will come with rain showers throughout. Most of these showers will be in the form of drizzle or very scattered in nature. That is until Sunday when we finally see more consistent showers. A cold front is expected to cross overnight to start next week meaning cooler temperatures and even a chance to see those rain showers turn a bit more wintry. Michael Moranelli has the details in your First Alert Forecast.

