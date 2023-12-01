Showers, mild temperatures as we start December

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the month of December with rain showers this morning and afternoon, along with mild temperatures. More precipitation chances are expected these next few days as well. Find out the details in the video above!

A low-pressure system from the southwestern US is moving towards West Virginia today, lifting moisture from the Gulf of Mexico our way. As a result, scattered rain showers will cross into North-Central West Virginia during the mid-morning hours. These scattered rain showers will last into the late afternoon hours, becoming a steady rain at times. So expect a dreary morning commute. Most of the showers will dissipate after 7 PM, although some drizzle may linger in the mountains even then. By the time the rain moves out, rainfall totals will be around 0.25″, so not much is expected. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with light southerly winds and highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Overnight, because of a warm air mass left by the low-pressure system, temperatures will stay in the upper-40s at least, so expect a mild night. Skies will be cloudy as well, with a slight chance of sprinkles. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with a few isolated showers in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Not much rain is expected. On the bright side, temperatures will be in the upper-50s, warmer than the past few days.

Another system from out west will bring more rain showers into our region on Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also be in the 50s on that day. Then between Monday and Wednesday, a couple of disturbances, riding along a colder air mass from Canada, will sweep into West Virginia. As temperatures will drop into the 40s for our afternoon highs, with lower temperatures possible in the mountains, rain showers are expected in the lowlands and snow showers will move through the mountain counties at times. So expect some snow accumulation at times. There is uncertainty regarding the exact timing of these showers, as well as rain and snow totals, so we’re watching carefully. Towards the end of next week, skies will be partly clear and we’re back in the upper-40s. In short, the first few days of December will be mild, with a chance of precipitation.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with rain showers in the morning and afternoon hours. South-southeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 50.

Tonight: Overcast skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 48.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of isolated showers. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 60.

Sunday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 60.

