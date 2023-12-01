Susan Diane McDaniel, 75, of Bridgeport, passed away on Monday evening, November 27, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born in Clarksburg on September 6, 1948, a daughter of the late Rosalie F. (Nuzum) and Burl Ashby Mauller.She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Thomas McDaniel, whom she married on October 20, 1967.Also surviving are her sons, Thomas McDaniel, II, and his wife Kathy of Fairmont; Timothy McDaniel and his wife Katie Witham of Bridgeport; Travis McDaniel and his fiancée Tiffany Mossgrove of Bridgeport; 2 grandchildren, Timothy Joshua McDaniel and Thomas Michael McDaniel and his wife Violetta; and a great-grandson, Illian Michael McDaniel. Her brothers, Larry Mauller and his wife Pattie, Dale Mauller, Patrick Mauller and his wife Vicky; her sister, Kimberly Thompson and her husband Larry, all of Bridgeport; her Aunt, Willa June Glaspell of Fairmont; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins complete her family.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Joyce Mauller.Susan was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Class of 1966, and worked for H & R Block for over 43 years. She was a life-long and very active member of Smith Chapel Church. She enjoyed crocheting, shopping, travelling to the beach, gardening, and loved feeding the deer at her home.Condolences to the McDaniel Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday from 2 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023, with Reverend Gary Reed presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

