University Town Centre to receive new traffic lights

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Town of Granville, West Virginia, made a post on their Facebook page announcing an update about the traffic signals at the University Town Centre.

According to the post, the easement agreements are secured for traffic signals at the University Town Centre, specifically the intersection of UTC/Walmart & WVU Med Center and UTC/Sesame Drive.

Although the agreements are secured, the designs are not quite finished, and according to the post, the bid package will be going out soon.

Officials say the lights will not be installed until the summer, but they are glad to have received the information.

The Town of Granville asks residents to please continue to be patient and cautious in those areas and says they will give updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.