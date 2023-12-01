West Virginia man pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief loan fraud

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Sean Patrick Boyd Jr., of Dunbar, plead guilty to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of $20,832 in COVID-19 relief loans.

The PPP loans were guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

Auditor JB McCuskey formed the West Virginia State Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud Unit to assist the US Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, along with the United States Secret Service, and the West Virginia State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigation in investigating COVID-19 fraud.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, our office has been at the forefront providing resources to local governments, ensuring a transparent accounting of the spending for lawmakers and the public to review, and stood ready to help investigate and prosecute any wrongdoing,” Auditor McCuskey said.

He went on to say “And now, with United States Attorney Will Thompson committing the power of his office to prosecuting fraud, we are proud to assist in ensuring every person who stole from the people of this country is prosecuted to the fullest. I am incredibly proud that our team has the talent and reputation to be asked to assist with this important work”.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Boyd applied for his PPP loan under the fraudulent business that he called “Sean Boyd”.

Boyd admitted that “Sean Boyd” was not a registered business entity in West Virginia and admitted to submitting a false IRS Form 1040. His loan application was approved and $20,832 was sent to his personal bank account.

Boyd said that before the loan, his bank account balance was $12.47. It is not mentioned in the press release what he spent the money on.

The CARES Act, enacted in March 2020, offered emergency financial assistance to Americans suffering from the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This assistance included forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses through the PPP.

Boyd is scheduled to be sentenced on February 7, 2024 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Boyd also owes $23,817.79 in restitution.

