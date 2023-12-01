Woman arrested in Morgantown, allegedly lied about role in prisoner abuse to obtain citizenship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The United States Department of Justice said a naturalized U.S. citizen from Bosnia and Herzegovina was arrested in Morgantown on Thursday on criminal charges related to allegations that she lied to obtain U.S. citizenship.

According to the indictment, 51-year-old Nada Radovan Tomanic allegedly served with the Zulfikar Special Unit of the Army of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the armed conflict in that country in the 1990s.

Along with other Zulfikar Special Unit soldiers, Tomanic allegedly participated in the physical and mental abuse of Bosnian Serb prisoners targeted on the basis of their ethnicity, religion, and membership in a particular social group.

The indictment alleges that, when applying for naturalization, Tomanic falsely represented that she had not persecuted anyone because of their religion, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion and had never committed a crime for which she had not been arrested.

“Nada Tomanic has enjoyed the privileges of U.S. citizenship for more than 10 years – privileges she allegedly obtained by lying to cover up human rights abuses she committed in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The Justice Department will vigorously enforce our nation’s immigration laws to ensure that the United States does not serve as a safe haven for persecutors.”

Tomanic is charged with two counts of unlawful procurement of naturalization. If convicted, officials said she faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count and the automatic revocation of Tomanic’s U.S. citizenship.

