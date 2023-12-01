WVU’s Center for Excellence in disabilities MODIFY program hosts Donation drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - From now until December 15th, WVU’s Center for Excellence in Disabilities MODIFY program is hosting its annual donation drive. The MODIFY program allows youth who have aged out of the foster care system, the ability to qualify for funding, in order to pursue a path in secondary education or attend a trade school. The donation drive specifically helps the program give back to these students by putting a little extra money in their pockets during the holiday season. Mark Liptrap is a community support specialist with the modify program, and has plenty of optimism towards the event.

“A lot of time what we’ll do is just do it via gift card; that way they are able to purchase what they need. The idea is to get as many donations as possible so that we can increase the value of the gift cards.”

Even though some may be fortunate enough to be around loved ones during the holiday season it’s important to remember not everyone has a support system.

“Sometimes they have no one. They have no family or they have no other support, so what this does is it allows them to have some money to be able to afford maybe a Christmas buffet or in case they do have a deficit in some of their funding for their bills for each month, they have the ability to maybe pay some of those bills.”

If you’re unsure what to give or have worries if it’ll be enough officials are strong believers in simply giving what you can.

" Sometimes when people have no one else for the holidays, anything that their giving is help and the ability to at least let them know that they’re being thought of and that they’re not forgotten.”

If you’re looking to donate you can do so by visiting the CED’s website at Cedwvu.org

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.