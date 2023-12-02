Betty Jean Nay Hurst

Betty Jean Nay Hurst, 66, of Clarksburg, was called home on Thursday, November 30, 2023, while at her residence surrounded by family.

Ms. Hurst was born in Baltimore, MD, on July 4, 1957, a daughter of the late Charles Russell Nay and Loretta Mae Fitz Nay.

She was a graduate of Pennsboro High School Class of 1976. She spent her career as a personal care provider for individuals in hospice care.

Betty is survived by her only daughter, Amanda Fittro and her husband Lee of Clarksburg; granddaughter, Whitney Byler, her husband Isaiah and their children, Gracelynn, Camden, Addison and Emory of S.C.; two grandsons; granddaughter, Mackanzie Blair, her husband Logan and their daughter Phoenix of Clarksburg; granddaughter, Chloe Fittro of Clarksburg; sister, Barbara Ziecina and her husband Anthony of Clarksburg; and her beloved dogs, Mable Rose and Pippin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Sue Nay and two brothers, Charles Nay Jr. and John Nay.

Betty was Baptist by faith. She enjoyed constructing scrapbooks and homemade cards. She had a special passion for birds and enjoyed admiring them. Much of her happiness came from working at Plant the Seed farmer’s market in the greenhouse because she loved flowers.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Stephanie Lane presiding. Entombment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

