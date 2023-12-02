BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah “Debby” Morrison Kisner, 77, of Fairmont, West Virginia peacefully passed away on December 1, 2023, hand in hand with her husband in her home.Debby was born on December 1, 1946, to Charles R and Mary E. (Liggett) Morrison of Washington, Pennsylvania. Due to her father’s profession, Debby grew up in Panama and various countries within Africa including Nigeria and Uganda. This sparked her love of travel which would continue throughout her adult life.Debby returned to the Untied States at the age of 16 to finish High School. After High School, she attended West Virginia University to pursue a career in Nursing. She graduated from WVU in 1969. Post-graduation, Debby worked in many fields of Nursing including emergency medicine, Neonatal Intensive Care and Labor and Delivery. It was during this time Debby discovered her passion for Nursing Education.In 1971, Debby left bedside nursing in order to pursue a full-time nursing education career with Fairmont State University. It was here she chose to return to WVU to complete a Master’s of Science in Nursing and a Doctorate in Education. In 1999, Debby became the Director of Nursing and Chairperson of Nursing and Allied Health Careers of Fairmont State University. She created a nursing program which remained one of the top ASN Nursing programs in the state of West Virginia. Debby retired in December of 2005 after completing over 40 years in the nursing field.Debby met her beloved husband, Gene, in 1978. The two shared a mutual love of travel, flying, and boating. The couple married in 1980 and promptly began building their home along the Tygart Valley River. Debby and Gene welcomed their daughter, Charlie, in 1985. Debby was a doting mother to her daughter. Charlie can attest to Debby being a supportive and highly encouraging mother with an infectious laugh. In 2009, Debby was promoted to ‘Mimi’ with the birth of her granddaughter, McKenna Faith. Debby gave her granddaughter the nickname of ‘Sunshine’ as Mckenna Faith is “…a little ray of sunshine”.Within the Fairmont Community, Debby was an active participant of Rotary, the Soup Opera, and the Fairmont Women’s Club. Debby and Gene made the most of their retirement by spending months in their motorcoach traveling the country. She continued her enjoyment of knitting while site seeing from the co-pilot chair enroute to their next adventure location.Debby’s memory will be carried on by her husband of 43 years, Gene; her daughter Charlie K Sexton (JD), her granddaughter, Mckenna Faith Sexton, her brother John Morrison, and many extended family members.Debby was preceded in death by her parents Charles R and Mary E Morrison and a brother, Donald ‘Don’ Morrison.A special thank you to Vicky Jarvus and Christy Phillips of Marion County Senior Center. As well as the staff of WVU Medicine Home Health and Hospice.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Dr. Deborah M. Kisner Endowed Nursing Scholarship.Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Friday December 08, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 09, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

