Driver escapes injury in rollover crash

A rollover crash near the 6th Street bridge on the Lawrence County, Ohio, side backed up...
A rollover crash near the 6th Street bridge on the Lawrence County, Ohio, side backed up traffic Friday night.(WSAZ/Ben Wheeler)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A man escaped injury in a rollover crash Friday night on the state Route 7 bypass near the 6th Street bridge into Huntington, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in Chesapeake.

Troopers say the driver, 21, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, lost control as he was headed south toward the 6th Street bridge. The 2001 Ford Explorer struck a guard rail before it overturned.

Troopers at the scene emphasized the importance of being aware of one’s surroundings, staying focused on the road and wearing a seatbelt. They also remind drivers to be considerate of other drivers.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

man charged with possession
Man charged with possession after being stopped on the side of the highway
According to AHCCCS data, 78% of people so far were kicked off for procedural reasons.
West Virginia could lose hundreds of millions in Medicaid funding
When crews arrived to the scene, they realized there was more to the story.
A ‘perfect storm’: Frontier responds to 911 line outages
Hunting season is well underway in West Virginia, and many are taking the opportunity to hunt...
Gov. Justice kills first buck of the season
Woman arrested in Morgantown, allegedly lied about role in prisoner abuse to obtain citizenship

Latest News

WVU BBALL
WVU BBALL - clipped version
Man behind bars after an almost three hour long stand off with police.
Man arrested following standoff
Bluefield’s Christmas Parade takes new route through WV’s Christmas City
Bluefield’s Christmas Parade takes new route through WV’s Christmas City
New business “The Fortress” provides chaotic fun for all in Welch, WV
New business “The Fortress” provides chaotic fun for all in Welch, WV
The Parkersburg Christmas Parade followed with hundreds of people lining Market Street to see...
Christmas parades bring holiday cheer