Historic house tours benefit historic district

Julia-Ann Square Historic District is hosting its annual walking tours.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:57 AM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday marked the first of the season for Julia-Ann Square Historic District’s annual house tours.

According to Judith Smith, who helps run the tours, this historic district was once home to the man who drew the state seal, Governor Stevenson, and multiple other historical figures.

“The large edifice on Anne Street called The Castle is what we call it was the home of Peter G. Van Winkle and he was West Virginia’s first U.S. senator,” she said.

Since 2000, people have been guided through the historic district to learn more about Parkersburg’s history and step inside its historic houses.

“These houses are extra special and certainly need to be maintained and saved for the next generation,” Smith said.

It’s a tradition that started as a fundraising effort for Julia-Ann Square Historic District.

“We needed improvements in Julia-Anne Square Historic District. We wanted arches over the four corners, we wanted period lighting, we wanted sidewalks fixed…,” Smith said.

Fundraising is still a cornerstone of the tours. 100% of proceeds go into the historic district.

“We want to make those who came before us, lived here, built these houses, and built Parkersburg, we want to make them proud,” Smith said.

And, of course, you can’t forget the stop for tea and cookies.

Tours will continue through this weekend. Click the link below for more details.

https://www.wtap.com/2023/11/27/history-holiday-spirit-celebrated-with-julia-ann-square-historic-district-home-tour/

