Joseph Delbert “Joey” Greynolds, 65, of Grafton, WV passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

He was born in Clarksburg on September 22, 1958, a son of the late Thomas Greynolds and Carol Roy Stevens.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Eileen Dougherty Greynolds, who resides at their home in Grafton.

Joey is survived by two sons, Michael Justin Dougherty and wife Erica of Newport, NC, and Barry Alan Greynolds and companion Heidi Boyles of Fairmont; three grandchildren, Brittney Dougherty and companion Tyler of Havelock, NC, Regan Dougherty and companion Jesus of Havelock, NC, and Delaney Dougherty of New Bern, NC; one uncle, Steve Roy and wife Sharon; two nephews, Jake and Zach Greynolds of Grafton; three brothers-in-law, Tom Dougherty and wife Peggy of Grafton, Bob Dougherty and wife Misty of Clarksburg, and Rich Dougherty of Naples, FL; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Maul and husband Jim of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joey is preceded in death by his son, Joseph Thomas “J.T.” Greynolds; brother, Randy Greynolds; and great granddaughter, Delilah LeaGrace Soulliere.

Joey was a 1976 graduate of Washington Irving High School. He was the co-owner of Steven’s Amusement for 25 years and retired as a video lottery technician for Derrick Music.

Joey loved being outdoors whether it was hunting or fishing. He enjoyed coaching football, basketball, and baseball, and especially loved coaching his sons teams. Joey was a huge fan of the Steelers, Pirates, and Mountaineers whether they were winning or losing. He could light up a room with his smile.

In keeping with his wishes, Joey will be cremated.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

