Kelly’s Closet looks for winter items

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s Closet is looking for winter clothing donations to help the kids that stop by.

The closet provides clothing to kids in foster or kinship care around the Mid-Ohio Valley. This year, they have already helped more children than previous years.

This time of year, they ask for toboggans, scarves, gloves, hats, and other winter items.

Kelly’s Closet Founder and President Kelly Polinsky knows firsthand hand, as a former foster mom, the importance of donations, especially this time of year as it gets colder.

“Kids grow. You may have bought something in April, and by June, they’ve grown out of it, so what we like to do here is let the kids shop once a calendar month because we understand that they grow. We try to provide them all of the items that they might need that they wouldn’t normally have just from previous fosters or things like that,” said Polinsky.

You can drop off donations at Play it Again Sports during regular business hours or at Kelly’s Closet, located at 2700 Broad St. in Parkersburg, Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to volunteer, you can text 304-494-8865.

