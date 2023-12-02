‘Strongman’ competition goes through the weekend

Hundreds of “Strongman” and Strongwomen athletes from 30 countries traveled to Charleston to compete for the World’s Strongest title.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST
Two world champions, Rhiannin Lovelace and Mitchell Hooper, showed up to the first day of competition.

“There is a part of it where I am trying to see who is going to take my world’s strong man title there is another part of it where there is all different weight classes down to who is the strongest woman in the world under 140 pounds,” Hooper said. “I think we were talking before one of the coolest things Atlas Stones it is just so iconic the big ball lifted onto a platform.”

Lovelace, who’s from Wales, holds the World’s Strongest Woman title.

“This is the pilgrimage for every strong woman in the world. This is the best of the best, the peak, the pinnacle,” Lovelace said. “It is definitely one of the most exciting sports to watch, but I am a massive advocate for women everywhere starting strength training. The benefits, the health, the physical, the mental -- it can change your life and give you such a sense of empowerment that is really needed today.”

The games will go from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

