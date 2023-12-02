Therian David Slaughter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Therian David Slaughter, 70, of Fairmont passed away on Friday, December 01, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Fairmont on December 17, 1952, a son of the late Therian A. Slaughter and Jessie Jarvis Slaughter Gum. He retired with several years of service from General Delivery where he worked as a driver and a dispatcher. He later worked at Mountain State Metals. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. He most loved his time spent with his family and friends. He is survived by two sisters Mary Lou Kittle and Lorraine Jolliff; two stepsons Billy Murphy and his wife Jill and Bobby Murphy and his wife Paige; and several step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Judy Workman. In keeping with his wishes there will be no viewing of the body. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of David Slaughter. Friends may attend a grave side service at Grandview Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, December 05, 2023, at 10:00 a.m with Pastor K.P. Musgrove officiating. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

