WV Dickens Christmas Festival kicks off the holiday cheer in Buckhannon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Dickens Christmas Festival hit East Main street over the weekend to kick off the holiday season. There were so many activities such as ice skating, live music, and horse and buggy rides just to name a few. There was no way you could not have a good time at the festival. There is something for all ages to enjoy.

Linda Durrett, volunteered to walk around the festival as the ghost of Christmas past.

She said seeing everyone come together keeps her coming back to volunteer.

“I truly love interacting with the people here,” Durrett said. “All the good folks in this area, they are really embracing each other and feeling the love. The children are delightful, they love my sparkles.”

The festival is not just about having fun. It is also a fundraiser to help raise money and food for the Upshur Parish House.

They hope that each year the festival will continue to grow to bring everyone together and make a bigger impact on the community.

