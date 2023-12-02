WV Dickens Christmas Festival kicks off the holiday cheer in Buckhannon

WV Dickens Christmas Fest
WV Dickens Christmas Fest(kajah watkins)
By Kajah Watkins
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Dickens Christmas Festival hit East Main street over the weekend to kick off the holiday season. There were so many activities such as ice skating, live music, and horse and buggy rides just to name a few. There was no way you could not have a good time at the festival. There is something for all ages to enjoy.

Linda Durrett, volunteered to walk around the festival as the ghost of Christmas past.

She said seeing everyone come together keeps her coming back to volunteer.

“I truly love interacting with the people here,” Durrett said. “All the good folks in this area, they are really embracing each other and feeling the love. The children are delightful, they love my sparkles.”

The festival is not just about having fun. It is also a fundraiser to help raise money and food for the Upshur Parish House.

They hope that each year the festival will continue to grow to bring everyone together and make a bigger impact on the community.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
Man crushed to death by septic truck
Hunting season is well underway in West Virginia, and many are taking the opportunity to hunt...
Gov. Justice kills first buck of the season
man charged with possession
Man charged with possession after being stopped on the side of the highway
Crash shuts down lane of I-79 in Harrison County
Woman arrested in Morgantown, allegedly lied about role in prisoner abuse to obtain citizenship

Latest News

According to AHCCCS data, 78% of people so far were kicked off for procedural reasons.
West Virginia could lose hundreds of millions in Medicaid funding
Postgame: Dylan Ours
Postgame: Brody Whitehair
Postgame: HC Nick Bartic, Fairmont Senior