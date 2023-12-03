2 taken to hospital after crash near Pennsboro

Pennsboro, W.Va (WDTV) - Two accidents happened on Route 50 near Pennsboro on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by the Pennsboro Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department, crews from Pennsboro, Harrisville and Ellenboro were called to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Route 50 and Bunnell Run around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.

The post states one vehicle rolled over in the median of the highway and that two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

According to the post, the second accident happened at the same intersection at around 10:45 a.m.

Officials report nobody was injured in the second crash.

