2 taken to hospital after crash near Pennsboro

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Celeste Gessner
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pennsboro, W.Va (WDTV) - Two accidents happened on Route 50 near Pennsboro on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by the Pennsboro Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department, crews from Pennsboro, Harrisville and Ellenboro were called to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Route 50 and Bunnell Run around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.

The post states one vehicle rolled over in the median of the highway and that two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

According to the post, the second accident happened at the same intersection at around 10:45 a.m.

Officials report nobody was injured in the second crash.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

man charged with possession
Man charged with possession after being stopped on the side of the highway
According to AHCCCS data, 78% of people so far were kicked off for procedural reasons.
West Virginia could lose hundreds of millions in Medicaid funding
When crews arrived to the scene, they realized there was more to the story.
A ‘perfect storm’: Frontier responds to 911 line outages
Hunting season is well underway in West Virginia, and many are taking the opportunity to hunt...
Gov. Justice kills first buck of the season
Woman arrested in Morgantown, allegedly lied about role in prisoner abuse to obtain citizenship

Latest News

The winter festivities in Elmer Thomas Park continued this morning with two hours of free ice...
Synthetic ice rink coming to Bridgeport
Michael Moranelli's Sunday Evening Forecast | December 3rd, 2023
glenville sign
glenville sign
WVU BBALL
WVU BBALL - clipped version