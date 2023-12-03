Active Weather Week for NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers continue this week as NCWV can expect an active week of weather. Temperatures are expected to drop tonight as a result of a passing cold front, leading to highs only in the 40s for the start of the week. A reinforcing blast of cold air can result in many areas east of I-79 seeing snow flurries, with accumulation possible in the mountains, later Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Conditions are expected to improve towards the end of next week. Michael Moranelli has the details on the week ahead.

