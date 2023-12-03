Fiery crash on New Hampshire interstate sets off ammunition

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOW, N.H. (AP) — A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, state police said.

State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday afternoon before hitting a concrete barrier, bouncing across all lanes of traffic and colliding with another vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in woods near the highway, where a fire erupted, troopers said.

All three occupants escaped the vehicle. Troopers said one was taken to a hospital with significant injuries; one occupant was arrested on several warrants.

There were no injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle, troopers said.

As the vehicle burned, several hundred rounds of ammunition began detonating before firefighters arrived to contain the blaze, which shut down several lanes of travel, troopers said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

man charged with possession
Man charged with possession after being stopped on the side of the highway
According to AHCCCS data, 78% of people so far were kicked off for procedural reasons.
West Virginia could lose hundreds of millions in Medicaid funding
When crews arrived to the scene, they realized there was more to the story.
A ‘perfect storm’: Frontier responds to 911 line outages
Hunting season is well underway in West Virginia, and many are taking the opportunity to hunt...
Gov. Justice kills first buck of the season
Woman arrested in Morgantown, allegedly lied about role in prisoner abuse to obtain citizenship

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
Pentagon says a US warship, commercial ships attacked in Red Sea. Houthis claim attacking 2 ships
Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo
Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo
Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis and the...
Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments