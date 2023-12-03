Man arrested following standoff

Man behind bars after an almost three hour long stand off with police.(WSAZ)
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after an almost three-hour-long standoff with police Saturday night.

Captain Julian Sommers with the Portsmouth Police Department said the standoff happened at the 2700 block of Dorman Drive in Portsmouth, when Aaron Armstrong, 30, broke into an abandoned house.

This happened sometime between 4:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Armstrong had an active indictment through Scioto County.

Captain Sommers said officers attempted to serve the warrant and take Armstrong into custody.

Armstrong then barricaded himself in the house and was thought to have access to firearms.

The Portsmouth SWAT Team was called and responded, and after nearly a three-hour standoff, Armstrong was taken into custody without further issues.

No one was seriously injured.

Armstrong is facing multiple charges, including receiving stolen property, breaking and entering, and burglary.

He is being held at the Scioto County Jail.

