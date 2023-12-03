Marietta College brings together gamers of all ages

Marietta Esports LANfest kicked off festivities at 10 a.m. and it runs until 10 p.m. at The Gathering Place.
Marietta College’s ESport head coach Derek Games said they want to branch out to the local...
Marietta College’s ESport head coach Derek Games said they want to branch out to the local community after holding similar events in the past for the college.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta College’s Esports team invites gamers to participate in its inaugural LANfest event.

Marietta Esports LANfest kicked off festivities at 10 a.m. and it runs until 10 p.m. at The Gathering Place.

A LAN party is a social gathering of participants with personal computers or compatible game consoles.

The event featured food vendors, door prizes, and various tournaments throughout the day.

Marietta College’s ESport head coach Derek Games said they want to branch out to the local community after holding similar events in the past for the college.

“Show everybody what we have to offer and give them an opportunity to come out and have a great time and experience what it’s like for us on the daily basis. Of course, we are going to have some esports titles in the tournaments that we have today, but we are trying to appeal to everybody. Over here at our crt stations we have a Nintendo 64, Game Cube, PlayStation 2. Some retro gamers ears will perk up when they hear that so we have something for them as well.”

He said they are looking to make this an annual event with hopes of adding cosplay contests and awards for the best gaming setup.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

man charged with possession
Man charged with possession after being stopped on the side of the highway
According to AHCCCS data, 78% of people so far were kicked off for procedural reasons.
West Virginia could lose hundreds of millions in Medicaid funding
When crews arrived to the scene, they realized there was more to the story.
A ‘perfect storm’: Frontier responds to 911 line outages
Hunting season is well underway in West Virginia, and many are taking the opportunity to hunt...
Gov. Justice kills first buck of the season
Woman arrested in Morgantown, allegedly lied about role in prisoner abuse to obtain citizenship

Latest News

WVU BBALL
WVU BBALL - clipped version
Man behind bars after an almost three hour long stand off with police.
Man arrested following standoff
Bluefield’s Christmas Parade takes new route through WV’s Christmas City
Bluefield’s Christmas Parade takes new route through WV’s Christmas City
New business “The Fortress” provides chaotic fun for all in Welch, WV
New business “The Fortress” provides chaotic fun for all in Welch, WV
The Parkersburg Christmas Parade followed with hundreds of people lining Market Street to see...
Christmas parades bring holiday cheer