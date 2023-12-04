Attorney General recommends caution with Holiday package deliveries

File image of Amazon packages
File image of Amazon packages(Amazon)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a press release on Monday that holiday shoppers should exercise caution when having packages delivered to their homes.

As part of the Attorney General’s ‘Consumer Protection Week’, thieves have been known to take packages from porches, especially during the holidays.

The Attorney General says consumers should consider having packages shipped to their workplace or to a trusted neighbor’s house instead of allowing packages to be left unattended at home. Consumers can also opt to have their packages shipped to a local post office or authorized FedEx or UPS locations for pick up.

Attorney General Morrisey also warned consumers to watch for shipping scams, such as the “parcel-waiting” scheme. It targets consumers with a card claiming someone attempted to make a delivery and asks the consumer to call a specific number for more detail.

Those who make the call may be placed on hold and connected to a premium or overseas service that can prove costly and jeopardize personal information. Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808, or file a complaint online at www.ago.wv.gov.

