Chilly, cloudy start to the first week of December

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the first work week of December with cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Then we’re tracking a system that will bring snow showers our way. Find out the details here!

After the first weekend of December brought mild temperatures and rain showers at times, today will start the work week on a chilly note, with highs in the mid-40s. Winds will be light, and skies will be cloudy. Fortunately for us, a low-pressure system in the central US will stay south of North-Central West Virginia, which means rain chances should be low today and tonight. During the overnight hours, skies will be cloudy, with light winds and lows in the low-30s.

Tomorrow afternoon, after midday, a low-pressure system from Canada, known as an Alberta Clipper, will push into West Virginia, bringing moisture into the Mountain State. Because temperatures will be in the upper-30s in the lowlands and low-to-mid-30s in the mountains, this results in rain showers in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountain counties. The rain and snow showers will be light for the most part, and not much rain is expected in the lowlands. Snow will accumulate in the mountains during the evening and overnight hours, however, as a cool air mass settles into our region on Wednesday, keeping temperatures in the 30s. It’s not until Wednesday evening that leftover moisture moves out of the mountains and the snow showers dissipate. By that time, models differ as to how much snow will accumulate in the mountains, but they generally suggest between 2″ to 4″ in the higher elevations, which could combine with cool temperatures to cause slick roads in the mountain counties. So we’re watching to see if a First Alert Weather Day will need to be declared for the mountain counties.

Towards the end of the week, a high-pressure system will keep skies partly clear and sunny and lift warm air into our region, causing temperatures to climb into the 50s. So go outside if you can on Friday. The first half of the weekend will be mild and clear as well, but models suggest that another system will bring rain showers our way early next week, with even a few mountain snow showers possible as well thanks to cool air flowing in from the northwest. So expect some soggy conditions to start next week. In short, the first week of December will start on a cool note, with snow showers, and the latter half of will be mild and clear.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 47.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 29.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers in the lowland and rain/snow showers in the mountain counties. High: 42.

Wednesday: Snow showers in the morning, then cloudy skies in the afternoon. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 40.

