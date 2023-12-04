Davis Health System joins Vandalia Health

By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis Health System (DHS) is officially joining CAMC Health System and Mon Health System as part of Vandalia Health.

Vandalia Health is a health system that stretches north to south in the Mountain State.

The combined health system is the second largest not-for-profit integrated health system in West Virginia and includes more than 180 outpatient care locations, over 70 specialties, and employs nearly 13,000 employees and providers.

“Davis Health is the newest member of Vandalia Health, and we look forward to building on our collective strengths to improve local healthcare,” David Ramsey, Vandalia Health President & CEO, told the crowd. “Each member of Vandalia Health shares a commitment to the well-being of our communities and the health care we can provide.”

Davis Health System includes Davis Medical Center in Elkins, Broaddus Hospital in Philippi; and Webster Memorial Hospital in Webster Springs.

Also part of the health system is a cancer center, specialty care clinics, long-term care, and other complimentary affiliates.

As part of Vandalia North, Davis Health System will be closely aligned with Mon Health System.

