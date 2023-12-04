Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Casper, the Great Pyrenees who fended off a pack of coyotes in Decatur and was badly injured in the process, is up for Farm Dog of the Year.
By Don Shipman and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - The dog that fended off a pack of coyotes last year and was badly injured in the process has been nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.

Casper, a Great Pyrenees, spent weeks at the veterinarian and months at home in Decatur, Georgia, recovering from his injuries. One year later, 3-year-old Casper is fully healed and thriving.

“He’s doing superbly. His wounds are all healed, and he really loves being out with the animals and protecting them,” Casper’s owner John Weirwille said.

Casper is in the running to win Farm Dog of the Year by the American Farm Bureau Federation. A panel of judges with the Farm Bureau will choose the winner based on nomination materials submitted, as well as the dog’s helpfulness to the farmer and their family, playfulness and obedience.

If Casper wins Farm Dog of the Year, he will receive a year’s worth of Purina dog food as well as a $5,000 cash prize.

The general public can vote for their favorite dog to win the People’s Choice Award, which is worth $1,000.

“There are a lot of deserving dogs. It’s an honor for him just to be nominated,” Weirwille said.

The Farm Bureau says the winner of People’s Choice Pup, along with the Farm Dog of the Year and runners-up will be announced in January at the American Farm Bureau Convention.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to AHCCCS data, 78% of people so far were kicked off for procedural reasons.
West Virginia could lose hundreds of millions in Medicaid funding
man charged with possession
Man charged with possession after being stopped on the side of the highway
Gov. Justice announces opening date for King Coal Highway
Gov. Justice announces opening date for “Bridge to Nowhere”
Cooler Start to the Week
Active Weather Week for NCWV
Woman arrested in Morgantown, allegedly lied about role in prisoner abuse to obtain citizenship

Latest News

Road closed
Vinegar Hill Road to be closed on Monday
Drum roller
WVDOH awards contacts for several paving projects in NCWV
File image of Amazon packages
Attorney General recommends caution with Holiday package deliveries
FILE - Former NFL player Deion Sanders, right, and Tracey Edmonds attend the 7th Annual NFL...
Deion Sanders, fiancee Tracey Edmonds split after nearly 12 years together