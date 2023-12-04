Driving safely during holiday hustle and bustle

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The hustle and bustle of the holiday season can cause delays, especially in Vienna.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said that this time of year, Grand Central Avenue gets more backed up as everyone tries to get their holiday shopping done.

This also leads to an increase in crashes on the southern end of Grand Central Avenue.

With the roads being busy, Chief Pifer has a reminder for anyone traveling, especially around the mall.

“When you are traveling, just give yourself more time to get from point A to point B. When you get in a hurry, that is when you make mistakes as a driver. It might not necessarily be you, but if someone else makes a mistake, and you’re not paying attention; you have to give yourself time to react to someone else’s bad decision,” said Chief Pifer.

He added that leaving extra space and not driving distracted will also help keep everyone safe this holiday season.

