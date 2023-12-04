FIRST ALERT: Accumulating snow heading towards higher elevations
Lowlands will likely see some flakes as well.
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After breaking free of the on-and-off rain showers of this past weekend, a new system is on the way, bringing more precipitation-- only this time, our higher terrains won’t see this as rain. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details on impacts and accumulations.
