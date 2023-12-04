First responders share safety tips for Christmas decorating

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -The Christmas season is finally here, and many are choosing to decorate their homes to celebrate. But before you start making your home merry and bright, you may want to take some time to make sure you stay safe. We spoke to first responders in Princeton who say they sometimes see accidents occurring caused by negligence while decorating.

Christmas lights can cause electrical shock and even fires through faulty cords or overloading outlets. Using a GFCI outlet outside can help prevent electrocution. Candles near a Christmas tree can also cause fires. Falling off a ladder while hanging Christmas lights isn’t just something that happens on National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. But when it happens in real life, it’s no laughing matter. Make sure the ladder is secure and someone is there to keep it steady. If you or someone else is injured while decorating, the first thing you need to do is call nine one one and then make sure the injured person is safe and warm until help arrives. first responders say a lot of preventable tragedies this time of year can be avoided by simply following the rules of safety.

“People ignore it all the time. It’s human nature, but I would advise to take precautions,” says Joshua Gray, a firefighter for the Princeton Fire Department.

“...make sure that you’re doing it with family. That’s a good excuse to spend time with one another, but, if something does happen, somebody’s around to either help you call 911 or help you to get inside or to help you with the first aid that you might need in that experience,” says Daniel Pennington, EMT and chaplain for the Princeton Rescue Squad.

Both Gray and Pennington say, even if you don’t celebrate Christmas, this time of year sees an increase in emergencies from the colder weather. Electrical heating can cause fires and shoveling snow can cause heart attacks, especially for the elderly. If you do have an emergency this or any other time of year, make sure you call 911. Pennington says they’d rather be called and not needed than needed and not called.

