George W. Tinney, 90, of Bridgeport, WV, entered the gates of Heaven and into the arms of Jesus on December 2, 2023. He was born to Oscar B. and Clara (Halstead) Tinney on February 22, 1933 in Elkins, WV. He was a 1951 graduate of Elkins High School. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, as an aircraft mechanic on C54s from 1951 to 1955, and the Air Force Reserve from 1955 to 1959. Following the military, he briefly worked for Monongahela Power and B&0 Railroad before going to Kansas City, MO to attend airline school at Central Technical Institute. Upon graduating from airline school in 1958, he was employed by Lake Central Airlines in Lima, Ohio. Through several transfers and mergers with Lake Central, he was transferred to Benedum Airport in Bridgeport in 1964 and was the first person to unlock and walk through the doors of the new terminal that was built in 1966. In 1979, he transferred with USAir to Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV, where he retired in 1995. After living in Jane Lew, WV for 24 years, he moved to Bridgeport in 2019. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Norvie Blaine, who was lost in the North Atlantic during WWIl, Bernard, Glen and Oscar (Junior), and sisters Nancy, Sylvia Clark and Mary Weiford. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, George Mullins. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Vera (Ayers) Tinney; daughters Clara (Frank) Mano of Mount Clare, and Sharon (John) Fernandez of Bridgeport; granddaughter Stacey (Sam) Romano of Bridgeport; great-grandsons Gabriel and Leo Romano; step-granddaughters Cheryl (Sandy) Waddell and Cheri (Del) Austin of North Carolina; step-grandson Bill (Sandy) Mullins of Boone, NC; step great-grandchildren Devin and Haley Mullins of North Carolina; and several other nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. George attended the Quiet Dell United Methodist Church in Quiet Dell WV. He was a member of the American Legion in Jane Lew and the Disabled American Veterans in Weston. He loved going to many of the local restaurants and had made friends with many of the servers and managers. He and Vera would visit many cemeteries and gravesites of ancestors while working on family genealogy. He loved woodworking and tinkering and was a skilled carpenter completing many building and remodeling projects. He loved listening to music and watching sports. But most of all, he was a wonderful and devoted husband, father and Pap. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him dearly. The family would like to especially thank Cheryl from Visiting Angels, all the WVU Medicine Hospice staff who took care of him, as well as the staff at Tygart Center in Fairmont, and Reverend George Bramble who has been a wonderful friend. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11:00 am with Reverend George Bramble officiating. Interment will be in the WV National Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

