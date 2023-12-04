Man charged with striking man in the head at restaurant

MARLINTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pocahontas County man has been charged after deputies say he struck a man in the head at a restaurant.

Deputies responded to Alfredo’s Restaurant in Marlinton on Sunday, Dec. 3 at around 4:40 p.m. for an altercation, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they arrived on the scene and found 32-year-old Joseph Thompson, of Marlinton, being restrained by two men.

According to court documents, the victim had been “struck in the head and facial area by [Thompson] with a wooden club-like object” and allegedly sustained “multiple lacerations and blunt force trauma.”

Deputies reportedly had a “brief struggle” with Thompson before restraining him and taking him to the hospital for medical clearance.

Thompson has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

