Man charged with striking man in the head at restaurant

Joseph Thompson
Joseph Thompson(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLINTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pocahontas County man has been charged after deputies say he struck a man in the head at a restaurant.

Deputies responded to Alfredo’s Restaurant in Marlinton on Sunday, Dec. 3 at around 4:40 p.m. for an altercation, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they arrived on the scene and found 32-year-old Joseph Thompson, of Marlinton, being restrained by two men.

According to court documents, the victim had been “struck in the head and facial area by [Thompson] with a wooden club-like object” and allegedly sustained “multiple lacerations and blunt force trauma.”

Deputies reportedly had a “brief struggle” with Thompson before restraining him and taking him to the hospital for medical clearance.

Thompson has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to AHCCCS data, 78% of people so far were kicked off for procedural reasons.
West Virginia could lose hundreds of millions in Medicaid funding
man charged with possession
Man charged with possession after being stopped on the side of the highway
Gov. Justice announces opening date for King Coal Highway
Gov. Justice announces opening date for “Bridge to Nowhere”
Cooler Start to the Week
Active Weather Week for NCWV
The winter festivities in Elmer Thomas Park continued this morning with two hours of free ice...
Synthetic ice rink coming to Bridgeport

Latest News

glenn anderson mugshot
Police: Man charged with kidnapping woman with 3 children in pickup truck
Paul McCord
Man charged after strangling woman at Philippi home
power lines generic
Power outage to affect thousands in Harrison, Marion counties
West Virginia could lose hundreds of millions in Medicaid funding