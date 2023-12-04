Mia Margherita celebrates 10 Years of Operation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The team at Mia Margherita announced they will be celebrating the restaurant’s ten year anniversary on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

The restaurant opened its doors in 2013 as the first and only place to get coal-fired pizza.

Original founder, Scott Duarte, said the goal of the restaurant was to the celebrate the rich Italian history of pizza making which had its start originally fired by coal.

The restaurant offers a variety of options for fans of Italian food including, but not limited to, pastas, salads, and sandwiches.

USA Today and Trip Advisor magazine named Mia Margherita as having “The Best Pizza in West Virginia.”

“We want to sincerely thank all of our loyal customers who continue to honor us with their business over the last ten years. As a small, local business, it means the world to us to serve our patrons” said Hank Soutter, General Manager of Mia Margherita.

To commemorate the tenth anniversary, on Tuesday, December 5 from 11am to 9pm, the Mia Margherita team is offering specials pulled directly from the original 2013 menu.

Special #1 is any 8″ inch Artisan Pizza for $9

Special #2 is 10 Coal Fired Wings for $9

Special #3 is 20 Coal Fired Wings for $16

Mia Margherita is part of the Charles Pointe business community.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.