Monongalia County Schools helping students experiencing homelessness

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a state department of education report, more than 10,000 kids across West Virginia are experiencing homelessness.

In Monongalia County, 275 students are experiencing homelessness. That ranges from jumping from couch to couch to having no residency at all.

Outreach Facilitator Beth Nair told WDTV several factors are at play.

“Housing insecurity is a tough subject, but it affects people all around us, and in Monongalia County, the school district is stepping up to help their kids who are experiencing it,” said Nair.

To identify at-risk students, the district has 12 school outreach facilitators. According to the school district, the help those facilitators are able to provide can save a student’s education.

“We provide various resources for families in the areas of housing, clothing, food insecurity; we are that link between the home and the school. Our main focus is to provide a positive education experience for our students,” said Nair.

Monongalia County Schools outreach efforts are made possible by the $50,000 they receive through the McKinney-Vento Law that combats homelessness. Officials said the program has seen success.

“Parents are often relieved that there’s a program out there to help with school stability, and that’s the heart of the McKinney-Vento program is providing school stability to students. So, if they move throughout the school year, we can keep them at the school they were enrolled at,” said Anne Greza, McKinney-Vento Outreach Facilitator for Monongalia County Schools.

So far, dozens of kids have been helped through McKinney-Vento in Monongalia County. School officials are hoping the kids can keep pushing forward as education can be a life changer for them.

“The lack of a high school diploma or GED is the single greatest risk factor for experiencing homelessness as an adult. So, education can break the cycle of homelessness,” said Greza.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.