Mountaineer Food Bank prepares to distribute resources throughout state

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many households throughout West Virginia struggle with keeping consistent access to proper nutritious meals. Luckily the state’s largest food bank is ensuring meals find their way into homes for the holidays.

“We list our distribution schedule online and, in addition to that, we also have a “Find Food” tab. On that find food tab you can actually type in your zip code and it’ll bring up a list of food pantries within your community that we work with and we provide food to. That you can go to (for) assistance during the holiday season and throughout the whole year,” Gabri Schoolcraft is a communications officer at the mountaineer food bank.

The Mountaineer Food Bank has been serving the great mountain state for 42 years. During that time they have done their absolute best to ensure no one in the state goes to bed hungry today or tomorrow.

The food bank is the largest emergency food provider for the state and offers a variety of programs. Starting tomorrow mobile distributions of food will be making their way around to several counties; making sure stomachs stay full and faces have smiles.

The food bank distributes over 17 million meals a year to 48 out of the 55 counties in the state. With that wide of a reach and with that many mouths to feed; preparation has to be on point.

“A lot of families who struggle to make ends meet, find it extra challenging during this time of the year. So, we continue to host our distributions such as our mobile food pantry, our veterans table program, and we usually just prepare to see additional families come through those disruptions.”

Nearly over 200 thousand West Virginians are considered to be lacking consistent access to enough nutritious meals, but luckily there’s plenty of individuals stepping up to lend a hand.

“We’re always open to monetary donations, so you can go to mountaineerfoodbank.org and make donation there that really supports our distribution efforts, but then we also look for volunteers. Volunteers are really the heart of what we do here at mountaineer food bank. So, volunteering you can come to the food bank and help pack food boxes that will be distributed or you can volunteer through one of our distributions, but those are two really great options for helping people struggling with food insecurity.”

Although attacking food insecurity is a must, serving the greater community has always been the goal.

“We couldn’t serve the community without the support of businesses without the support of the community, without our volunteers, it really takes all of us working together to fight hunger in West Virginia.”

